Trump is returning to Butler, Pennsylvania, for another rally — and why it's a big deal

People might assume that Donald Trump would steer clear of Butler, Pennsylvania, after narrowly surviving an attempt on his life — but then they would be wrong.

The former president plans to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, for another rally on October 5 — and Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” believes it’s an incredible show of strength.

But Trump isn’t the only one who has refused to go into hiding after a brush with his own mortality.

Steve Scalise survived an assassin’s bullet himself. The House majority leader ended up in the hospital for three and a half months after the shooting.

“I was fighting for my life,” he tells Glenn. “I made an early decision, because I really needed to put all my focus into getting better. I had to learn how to walk again.”

“Once I got that mindset, I said, ‘You know what? I’m not looking back. Like literally, rip off the rearview mirror. I’m not going to worry about what got me here.' God spared me,” he continues, adding, “I knew I was given a second chance.”

Trump visited Scalise on the day of the shooting in the hospital, which happened to be the former president’s birthday.

“He and Melania came, really consoled my family at that lowest moment. But I just made a decision, I’m not going to be a victim; I’m not gonna focus on why he did it, why I got here,” he explains.

After Trump survived his first attack, he told Scalise it was “divine intervention.”

“Here’s a man, Donald Trump, who’s put himself up for persecution by so many different people who have gone after him,” Scalise says. “And yet, he still moves forward. He still knows I have to do this for the country, and he believes that, and believe me, the country believes that too.”

