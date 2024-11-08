‘A true rebirth of freedom’: Why Glenn Beck is ‘really hopeful’ about Trump's second term

After winning the 2024 election, Donald Trump has declared that he plans on ushering in a “new golden era of America.”

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” believes that he truly means what he’s promising.

“We have a team of people that are not just all politicians cut exactly the same way,” he says. “We actually have a chance of cutting our budget and being reasonable, and I also know that Donald Trump is going to cut regulation. I mean, he cut more regulation his first term than any other president.”

“To get this economy roaring again, I think he’s going to cut red tape like nobody’s business,” he continues, adding, “We could have a true rebirth of freedom and the rebirth of the American dream and I find that really hopeful.”

Stu Burguiere is hopeful as well, noting how impressive Trump’s win really was.

“He basically swept seven states by pretty narrow margins,” Stu says. “I mean, turnouts got to be a part of that story. Pretty amazing.”

However, the mainstream media and liberals across the country are not so hopeful, in fact, they are devastated.

“They’re so deep in their own lies that they’ll never find their way out of it,” Glenn says. “There’s no humility there either, I mean, if you’re not humble, you’re never going to fix it.”

“Which reminds me, let’s make sure we are humble. Make sure that we are humble or we will lose it again. We’ve been given a second chance. It’s like America was on the table and our heart stopped and somehow or another it just started beating again,” he continues.

