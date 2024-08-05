Donald Trump was RIGHT — Kamala & her cronies FAKED a race fight

Democrats and the mainstream media’s smear campaign against Donald Trump continues, as cries of “Trump is racist!” echo from all corners of the nation.

What “racist” thing did Trump do this time?

He pointed out that Kamala Harris only started to emphasize her black heritage over her Indian heritage when it was convenient for her political career.

Which is absolutely true.

Glenn Beck plays two clips of Harris — one from 2019 when she was running for president and one from 2020 when she was nominated as Joe Biden’s running mate.

In the first clip, Harris meets with actress Mindy Kaling, who is of Indian heritage.

“I see Indian people at the supermarket on the street, everyone's like, ‘You know Kamala Harris is Indian, right?’ It's like our thing we're so excited about to have you running for president,” Kaling said, noting that both she and Harris are “South Indian.”

The entire time Kaling is talking, Harris is furiously nodding and grinning, saying “yes” over and over again.

In the second clip from 2020, Harris, standing at a podium, says in her best politician’s voice, “Today, on August 15, 2020, I stand before you as the first candidate for vice president of the United States of South Asian descent.”

These are just two receipts from Kamala’s past where she’s openly identified as Indian.

But as you know, her tune has changed for this election. Now Harris is identifying as a black woman because it’s advantageous to her campaign. However, when Donald Trump pointed out the flip-flopping, Kamala and her media cronies cried, “Racism!”

The truth is, “She's Jamaican Indian,” says Glenn, “and there's nothing wrong with that, except she uses it to play on constituents. That's the only thing Donald Trump was saying.”

“She said she was Indian when she was needing the Indian vote, and then she's black when she needs the black vote,” he notes.

