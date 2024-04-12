FACE PALM: THIS politician just said the moon is a planet made of gas and that humans should try to live on it ...

While many politicians have made wild claims, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) may now have them all beat.

Speaking at Booker R. Washington High School in Houston on Monday, Jackson Lee not only called the moon a “planet” but said, “A full moon is that complete rounded circle, which is made up mostly of gases, and that’s why the question is why or how could we as humans live on the moon?”

“Are the gases such that we could do that?” she asked, before adding, “The sun is a mighty powerful heat, but it’s almost impossible to go near the sun.”

Glenn Beck and Pat Gray can’t believe their ears.

“Could you play that again?” Glenn asks. “Because notice, no one laughs.”

Jackson Lee went on to claim that NASA will be going back to the moon in a couple of years.

“The moon is more manageable, and you will see in a moment — not a moment, you will see in a couple of years — that NASA is going back to the moon.”

“We have yet to know whether you can live on the moon. But I don’t know about you, I want to be first in line to know how to live and to be able to survive on the moon — that’s another planet, which we’re going to see shortly,” she added.

While it’s a nice idea, the moon is not only not a planet, but it makes very little sense to land on or live on the moon if it’s made up of gas.

“To stand on the gaseous moon,” Gray says, incredulous. “She should never talk about space ever again, or anything else for that matter.”

