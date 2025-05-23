Glenn Beck DISMANTLES Whoopi Goldberg’s flawed take on Biden’s hidden decline

On the May 20 episode of ABC’s “The View,” Whoopi Goldberg responded to the release of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s book “Original Sin,” which details allegations of a cover-up by Biden’s staff regarding his physical and cognitive decline during his presidency.

“Why is it important to know now?” she asked the audience, implying that because it’s in the past, it’s not worth looking into.

Glenn Beck compares her question to saying, “So the bank was robbed; they got their money back through insurance. … Why are we still going after these bank robbers?”

“Are you crazy?” he asks, bewildered. “If the truth doesn't matter on this, then neither does your vote, and if that is true, we do not have a republic at all.”

In this recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Program,” Glenn passionately dismantles Goldberg’s flawed logic in three compelling points.

1. Empowering criminals

By not investigating who covered up Biden’s deteriorating health, we’re telling criminals they are “above the law.”

Glenn points to the arrest of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (D) and the assault charges against Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) for their roles in an ICE protest as an example of what happens when protesters believe they can get away with anything.

“If we would have put people behind bars who were looting Macy's and burning cities down [during the 2020 BLM riots] … we wouldn't be sitting in this situation,” he says. “Once you ignore something, you teach bad people or even people who are just frustrated with the system ‘oh well, they can do it, I can do it too.”’

2. Guaranteeing future scandals

Second, refusing to investigate Biden’s health cover-up makes it far more likely that a massive scandal of the same nature will happen again. Glenn points to what just occurred at the National Institutes of Health earlier this week as an example.

On Monday, during a town hall meeting, NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said, “It’s possible that the pandemic was caused by research conducted by human beings, and it’s also possible that the NIH partly sponsored that research.”

“If it’s true that we sponsored research that caused the pandemic — and if you look at the polls of the American people, that’s what most people believe, and I’ve looked at the scientific evidence and I believe it — [then] what we have to do is make sure that we don’t engage in research that is any risk … to human populations,” he continued, despite several NIH employees storming out of the meeting.

“That’s why [Biden’s health cover-up] matters!” says Glenn.

We can’t restore the NIH’s credibility “if we ignore the truth that the NIH most likely … [was] involved in a cover-up because they were funding things they weren't supposed to be funding,” and we “can't save the republic by ignoring that the president wasn't in control of his faculties or the government,” he explains.

3. Protecting people

The most important reason that Biden’s health cover-up must be investigated, however, is simply because people matter.

Glenn highlights the investigation of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) for his handling of nursing home deaths during COVID-19.

“It needs to be investigated; it needs to be tried in open and fair court, and if he's guilty, he needs to go to jail. Why? ... Because you hate the Cuomos?” Glenn asks. “No, because I love people more, and I don't want people to be able to be killed in a nursing home because they're expendable.”

But “you can't solve that unless you put the people behind bars that encouraged that, because they'll just do it again, and if they don't, somebody else will do it,” he warns.

The same applies to the people who hid Biden’s deteriorating health, putting all the people in this country at risk by allowing an impaired leader to make critical decisions unchecked, either by his own compromised judgment or under the influence of unelected controllers.

“There's two reasons why we're in the situation we're in,” says Glenn. “One: Nobody knows the Constitution; nobody's following it. Two: Nobody's listening to the sage advice of three presidents.”

To find out who they are, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.