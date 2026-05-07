Glenn Beck EDUCATES woke radio host Charlamagne on assassination attempt against Trump

When “The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne tha God commented on the latest assassination attempt against President Trump, he appeared to empathize with the shooter — and Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck called him out on it.

Glenn pointed out that Charlamagne's take sounded like a justification for political violence and Charlamagne went on the defense, accusing Glenn of skewing his argument and being unable to empathize with struggling Americans.

And while Glenn still is “sure” Charlamagne tha God is “a pleasant man,” he believes he had a poor response.

“You know who Glenn Beck is, right? Y’all know who Glenn Beck is, right? He was recently having a conversation on his radio show, I believe, about some of my comments in regards to the shooting that happened at the White House Correspondents' Dinner," he began.

“My comments were simple. There is no place for political violence in our society. None. I don’t condone it, but I think we do ourselves a disservice when we don’t talk about how people can become radicalized. And the reality is the Trump administration has caused so much pain to people’s everyday lives that some folks are fed up and willing to risk it all,” he continued.

“I don’t agree with vigilante justice,” he added. “I don’t think political violence is the answer, but we have to have honest conversations about how these people are being radicalized. Glenn Beck knows this.”

“I really like you,” Glenn responds, “but I think you’re an idiot on this.”

Glenn points out that while Charlamagne denounces the violence, he then uses the word “but” to say he understands it.

“You see what happens when you use the word ‘but’?” he asks, demonstrating, “‘I’m against assassination, but I can understand how one got there’ is not nuance. It’s surrender with a smile.”

“Once you grant the logic, you’ve already seated the assassin at the table of legitimate debate. There is no seat at the table for the assassin. You’ve told the next killer that his grievance is human and understandable, even if his bullet becomes regrettable,” Glenn explains.

“That’s not compassion,” he says, adding, “That is your darker self putting on a suit, calling it insight.”

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