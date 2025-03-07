Glenn Beck unpacks ‘grotesque’ SCOTUS ruling with a helpful metaphor

Despite the DOGE uncovering hundreds of millions of dollars squandered by the United States Agency for International Development on causes that are ridiculous, radically left, or downright anti-American, the Supreme Court has ruled to undo President Trump's executive order, which froze $2 billion in USAID funding, by ruling to uphold the lower court's original order.

“Please, Donald Trump, make sure you're finding a Scalia as our next Supreme Court justice if you get to appoint one,” pleads Glenn Beck, calling the court's ruling “grotesque.”

“The question is: Who really holds the reins of our government?” he asks.

“In this case, President Trump on his first day back in office signed an executive order to freeze $2 billion in USAID funding … because he [suspected] deep corruption,” Glenn explains.

He specifically instructed his team, according to campaign promises, to “look for waste, fraud, and abuse."

Following this order, “nonprofit groups sued, and a lower-court judge ordered the funds to be unblocked, and in the Supreme Court yesterday, 5-4 split, they upheld that order” with a ruling that said, in essence, “you can't just hit pause on Congress.”

Glenn, however, agrees with Justices Alito, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, and Thomas that Donald Trump, as the chief administrator, has “the leeway to manage the funds and root out corruption, especially since the executive branch is tasked with ‘faithfully executing the laws.”’

Glenn wishes Scalia were alive to remind the court, as he did in the 1988 case Morrison v. Olson, that “letting courts micromanage executive discretion enfeebles the president's constitutional role."

Glenn then provides a helpful metaphor to explain what’s going on: Imagine a mom and a dad (Congress) determine to spend $500 on a summer camp for their children, but they’re in a busy season of life so they hand the money to a brother (president) to pay the camp director. The parents then find out that the brother has not paid the camp director because he’s discovered that the camp is corrupt and promotes everything the parents stand against.

If you’re the parent in this situation, “are you going, ‘thank God,’ or do you say, ‘you have no right to do that; I want my money going to that corrupt camp’?” Glenn asks, noting that the answer is obvious.

“That’s this case in a nutshell,” except it’s not “a family of three or four or five; it's a family of 330 million people, and the cash is yours!” he says.

But Congress has continued to basically say, “Here's a big pile of money and we want generally this thing to happen,” says Stu. “They can just write in the laws that they pass exactly where the money needs to go and when it needs to go there.”

How did we get to this point? According to Glenn, it started in 1946 when progressives passed the Administrative Procedure Act.

To hear Glenn’s analysis on this act that essentially created “a fourth branch of government,” watch the clip above.

