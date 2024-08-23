Glenn Beck’s HEATED reaction to Kamala Harris’ DNC speech – 'This is what propaganda looks like'

Yesterday was the final day for the Democratic National Convention. Kamala Harris officially accepted the nomination as the Democratic presidential candidate despite not receiving a single vote.

In regard to her speech, Glenn Beck says, “This is one of the greatest performances I’ve seen in politics.”

But he doesn’t mean that as a compliment.

“If you respect truth and you're informed, you are beyond blood-boiling right now,” he says. “This is what propaganda looks like.”

“I have never heard so many lies in my life,” he tells Stu Burguiere.

For starters, Glenn says that in her speech, Kamala sounded like the former socialist president of Venezuela Hugo Chávez with claims that she’s going to “get people housing” and make sure “everybody has health care.”

However, Harris, as well as other speakers, also took a page out of the Republican handbook by channeling (and even directly mentioning) Ronald Reagan.

“Everything they’re saying is what Republicans actually believe in. They’re running like Republicans tonight. How many times did they mention Ronald Reagan? They mentioned him twice in a positive way!” Glenn exclaims.

Stu agrees, adding, “They’re talking about how much they love the military, how much they love police,” which of course, contradicts every previous action and statement of the Biden administration.

Glenn points to Kamala’s declaration that her “her experience in law enforcement” means that she “[understands] the importance of safety.”

“Really? Tell me about that when you were bailing people out with BLM. Tell me how you are so strong on crime,” says Glenn, disgusted at the glaring hypocrisy.

The mainstream media, which is just the marketing branch of the Democratic Party, is largely to blame for Kamala’s overnight makeover.

“They have made her into a warrior, an angel, a saint, a huge patriot that just loves this country – loves everything about it and believes in the freedom of the individual,” scoffs Glenn, pointing to the days before Biden dropped out when Harris was widely disliked and criticized by the Democratic Party itself.

But now that her makeover is complete and her problematic past essentially erased, she’s gotten “very convincing,” at least “on script,” says Glenn, adding that Trump will need to dismantle her lies, but doing so will be equivalent to “threading a needle.”

“If I am a know-nothing, I vote for her,” he says.

The question is: How many know-nothings are there in our country? And how many of them will head to the ballot boxes on November 5?

“It’s terrifying,” says Stu.

To hear more commentary, watch the clip above.

