INSIDE JOB?! Green Beret sniper’s DISTURBING theory about failed Trump assassin

The assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump has left Americans all over the country with more questions than answers.

U.S. Army Green Beret sniper Matthew Murphy is one of them. After analyzing the available information regarding the shooting, he tells Sara Gonzales that “nothing about this makes sense.”

“You have to take a few steps back to how he even got on that rooftop,” Murphy continues. “120, 150, depending on who you listen to, yards away from president Trump. I mean that is the closest possible spot you could get.”

As the shooter got into position, rallygoers were yelling and pointing him out to the police. Meanwhile, there was a counter-sniper in position to protect the former president.

“There is not a doubt in my mind that the sniper on the roof saw the shooter, saw him crawling across the roof. It would be impossible, even with a naked eye at that distance, on a white roof to not see the shooter. So why [didn't he] take that shot?” Murphy says, noting that he himself wouldn’t have hesitated to take the shot.

Rumors began swirling after a 4chan post written by an anonymous man who claims to be the sniper explained that he was told to stand down.

“I don’t know if that’s true, but that is the only reason I can think of, any of my friends can think of, that he would not have pulled that trigger and shot the shooter,” he explains.

Gonzales is also fairly certain this wasn’t a mistake.

“There are so many different coincidences that it rises past the level of incompetency, and in my opinion, we need to be looking at perhaps something more sinister took place,” Gonzales says.

“It wouldn’t be the first time that the federal government was working to take out a president or a former president or a presidential candidate.”

Murphy noticed something else strange about the shooting.

“When you look at the trajectory of the bullet that flies behind Trump’s head,” he begins, “that bullet seems to be very flat.”

“When it shows it's about to hit his ear, he turns his head, and as that bullet goes past, bullets flying on a very, very flat trajectory. Not a trajectory where someone had an elevated rooftop position and would take a shot at the president,” he explains.

In another video of the shooting, a woman who is seated behind Trump ducks behind a sign before immediately taking out her phone — which has drawn even more questions.

This woman “ducks ... behind the sign, and then that round that came in from the side comes in now.”

“I have talked about this with multiple snipers, and this is not just me going down a rabbit hole,” Murphy says. “Everyone that I’ve talked about this with that I trust is seeing the same thing I’m seeing. Something else happened, and that bullet, it looks like it came from somewhere else.”

“You, speaking as a level one sniper,” Gonzales says, “are you saying you believe that this was either an inside job, there was a second shooter, or a combination of both?”

“It could potentially be an inside job,” Murphy answers.

