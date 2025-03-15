'Guam guy' Hank Johnson says blacks aren’t ‘intellectually suited’ for field work but Hispanics are

Hank Johnson, a Democratic congressman from Georgia’s 4th District, recently made a comment that was, stupidity-wise, on par with his 2010 statement about the island of Guam potentially capsizing if too many Marines were placed on one side.

During a virtual event hosted by the progressive group Our Future First on March 4, Johnson told Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), Robin Kelly (D-Ill.), and others that President Trump’s education policies, specifically his plans to "defund" public schools and funnel money to private, "for-profit setups," would harm the black community — a ridiculous idea from the get-go when you consider how fundamentally flawed our current education system is.

However, Johnson then took his grievances to a very weird place.

“It’s a recipe to make education unavailable to black people. And where does that then leave us? It puts us back to when America was great, and we were picking cotton and all of it. … They're putting my Latino brothers and sisters who migrate here to do that work because we are not suited intellectually to do it any more, but they would have us back confined to doing that kind of work,” Johnson said.

“Did he just say that blacks were no longer intellectually suited for fieldwork … but Hispanics are?” Glenn Becks asks in disbelief.

“Would that be racism, would you say?” asks Stu Burguiere sarcastically.

“Invidious racism,” answers Pat Gray, mocking Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), who blamed his censure for heckling President Trump during his recent address on “invidious racism” in the House of Representatives.

“[Johnson] also says that it's Trump's plan to close the Department of Education to keep people from being educated,” but the truth is, “since the Department of Education was put into place, our test scores have gone way down,” says Glenn, noting that the drop in scores has impacted not just black kids, but all kids.

“We're number one in spending, and we're 40th in education, so there's a problem,” says Pat.

A lot of older generations “still look at people like [President Lyndon B.] Johnson, one of the biggest racists of my lifetime, as a president” who did nothing but good when it comes to public education, says Glenn, but “whether he knew it or not, what he did completely destroyed black families.”

“For us to say let's just keep going down this path is an act of insanity,” he says.

