Robby Starbuck has accomplished a lot in his career, from helping pass a law to put the death penalty on the table for child rapists in Tennessee to getting transgender surgery and hormones for children in Tennessee banned — he’s done a lot for society’s most vulnerable.

Which is why when Google’s AI chatbot, Gemini, began making up that he had been accused of heinous crimes, Starbuck wasted no time filing a defamation lawsuit against Google.

“Google AI has been inventing these lies about me that have no basis in reality. I’ve literally never been accused of or charged with any crime ever, let alone this crazy stuff,” Starbuck tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

“It started inventing actual articles and references to videos, links, fake links to real media personalities and media outlets. And it would even make headlines or give summaries of what these people said,” he continues, noting that AI was even claiming Glenn himself was reporting on Starbuck’s supposed crimes.

“In your case, it said that you had reported on sexual assault allegations against me by women. And these are not just saying a sexual assault accusation. It has names of victims. It has fake police records. It invents fake court records. It invents beyond these fake articles from real media,” he explains.

“It will list out evidence that doesn’t exist, investigations by police departments that don’t exist. And it just doubles down when you press on it,” he says, explaining that all AI needed to be asked to prompt these responses was something simple like, “Tell me about Robby Starbuck.”

“It immediately dives into saying that I am accused of sexual assault. And so you go and you say, ‘Hey, where’s the citation for this? Give me sources. Give me only facts.’ It will double and triple down. And if you say, ‘Hey, those links you gave me do not work,’ it has even gone so far as to invent and fake an entire media article under a real journalist’s name to pretend that it was printed and somehow, for some reason, has been taken down from the media outlet's website,” he tells Glenn.

Glenn is shocked, saying, “That is crazy.”

