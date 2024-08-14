How Elon Musk went from the left’s 'brightest star' to someone the left is debating arresting

On Monday, Elon Musk did the very thing the left-owned media feared the most — he gave Donald Trump the X platform, allowing him to speak freely for two hours about the issues the American people care about. And then he unabashedly endorsed him.

It’s really not that revolutionary if you have any respect for free speech. But as we know, the left and its media allies are the enemies of free speech. Leftists prefer rigid censorship as that allows them to control the narrative.

And their favorite narrative has long been: Trump is Hitler. Trump is anti-democracy. Trump will end America as we know it.

Musk giving the former president and Republican candidate a platform to show the billion people who tuned in to watch the falsity of the mainstream narrative is therefore a strike against him in the left’s handbook.

But it’s certainly not the first strike.

Glenn Beck recalls a time not too long ago when Elon Musk was revered by the left.

“He was the savior of the world from global warming because he put battery-operated cars on the road like nobody else has ever done. He was the brightest star in the sky,” he recalls.

But Musk’s unapologetic support for the first amendment — specifically his purchasing of X (formerly Twitter) and making it a platform for free speech — and his general campaign against wokeness have banished the billionaire to the realm of the blacklisted.

“Now he's a failure; he's horrible; he shouldn't be listened to,” says Glenn, adding that “they spoke yesterday about possibly arresting him.”

The proposition is unlikely to intimidate Musk, however.

During his interview with Trump, Musk said, “I’ve not been very political before. ... They try to paint me as like a far-right guy, which is absurd because I'm like making electric vehicles and, you know, solar batteries helping them with the environment.”

Musk also pointed out that he “supported Obama.”

“I stood in line for six hours to shake Obama's hand when he was running for president,” he said, adding that historically he’s considered himself “a moderate Democrat.”

“But now I feel like we’re really at a critical juncture for the country,” he continued. “You [Trump] are the path to prosperity, and I think Kamala is the opposite. That’s my honest opinion.”

“This is to people out there who are in the moderate camp ... I think you should support Donald Trump for president,” Musk said, adding, “We’re in deep trouble if it goes the other way.”

Musk’s endorsement is a devastating blow to the left and its narrative — especially considering he used to be a Democrat who “did not like Donald Trump,” says Glenn. But “if you deviate from their narrative, you are dead to them.”

“If we lose this election, I truly believe we’ve lost the country,” he says, echoing Musk’s warning about America being at a junction.

To hear more of Glenn’s commentary, watch the clip above.

