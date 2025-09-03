How Hillary Clinton BETRAYED military vets in sickening case

When investigative journalist Gina Keating first dove into the Raven 23 case, she found something incredibly unexpected.

Under the Obama administration, the government — whom she initially trusted to do its job — alongside Hillary Clinton attempted to imprison a group of four American veterans by any means necessary in order to help guarantee that Iraq elect the president the American government wanted.

“You write, ‘Thanks to Wikileaks, we know that behind the scenes, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Vice President Joe Biden, Attorney General Eric Holder pushed for convictions because of political pressure from a corrupt Iraqi government that they wanted to make appear legitimate,” Blaze media co-founder Glenn Beck reads to investigative journalist Gina Keating from her own book, “Raven 23.”

The official story went that Blackwater employees Dustin Heard, Paul Slough, Nick Slatten, and Evan Liberty fired “unprovoked” into a crowd of civilians in Nisour Square, Baghdad. But the story was a lie.

“We didn’t know for sure that that’s what was going on until Christin Slough’s attorney, Dave Harrison, checked Wikileaks and found those emails between Hillary Clinton and, I think his name is Harold Koh, who was her chief legal counsel,” Keating tells Glenn.

“And it was literally the day after ... the dismissal of the case was made public in Iraq. It was, I think, January 2 or 3. She immediately emailed him and said, ‘How can we make this case come back?’” she says.

“And that’s literally it. ... So she did that, and then Joe Biden goes to Iraq about two weeks later and guarantees the Iraqis that, you know, they’re going to get justice. ... The second most powerful man in the world is going on TV and saying essentially that you’re guilty and you got away with it,” she continues.

Through Keating’s investigation, she found that those four former servicemen had actually been fired on by insurgents and had engaged according to the rules of war — despite the government’s refusal to acknowledge the truth in favor of its own agenda.

“So, essentially,” Keating says, “American domestic policy and criminal justice is being decided by Nouri al-Maliki and the desire to have him as the prime minister of Iraq.”

