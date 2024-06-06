170 crimes Hunter Biden SHOULD be on trial for

Hunter Biden is in court for allegedly lying on a federal form to purchase a gun in 2018 — and he should be on trial for a lot more.

“These federal level crimes again are a part of the government and media’s misdirection. They would love us to zoom in and just look at that,” Glenn Beck explains, noting that there are a whopping 170 crimes Hunter is implicated in.

On October 27, 2016, Hunter was under the influence of crack when he crashed his car in Arizona on his way to rehab. Hunter then dropped off his second car at the rental facility near the airport where he accidentally left personal IDs, a crack pipe, and a bag filled with cocaine in it.

Before the lab test came in proving that it was cocaine, both the city and county attorney decided not to prosecute.

“Why? Would your family member ever get the same courtesy?” Glenn asks.

Arizona isn’t the only state that’s let Hunter off unscathed.

In Connecticut, a woman who is currently in jail for other crimes arranged a meeting with Hunter to bring him crack cocaine. Later that month, Hunter’s texts revealed he was not only consuming drugs but trafficking them — as well as arranging sex with women.

“Have you heard about the Connecticut sex crimes, ‘cause the sex crimes, wow,” Glenn says.

Hunter solicited a woman for sex after another woman left his room, where he then solicited two more prostitutes through an online escort service.

The next day, Hunter solicited a third prostitute — but he didn’t stop there. He continued to solicit prostitutes throughout his time in Connecticut, even recording a video of him having sex with a prostitute and smoking crack.

Money transfers reveal thousands of dollars paid to these prostitutes.

“Is there anyone in Connecticut that would like to maybe prosecute for a crime?” Glenn asks, shocked.

Hunter also took his crimes to Delaware, where he was doing drug deals — one with a registered sex offender — and smoking crack. Hunter made sure his crack use was on camera again, when he was caught naked doing the drugs at a public spa.

Hunter then bought a gun and lied about his drug use, before discarding his gun in a trash can at a grocery store.

As he continued his fun with more prostitutes, no arrests were made.

In Florida, when Hunter sent money to a Ukrainian escort, the transfer was flagged by JP Morgan as possible human trafficking.

These crimes continue across the country, with no repercussions.

“One hundred seventy of these that we know of, 170 times the banks sent out an alert saying, ‘We think there’s something wrong here,” Glenn says.

“These are the crimes that we know about and have clear cut evidence, like open and shut case here,” he continues, adding, “It’s weird, they see the Biden name and immediately stop pursuing the case.”