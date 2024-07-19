If Biden and the media really want to 'lower the temperature,' they would do ​THIS

In response to the near-assassination of Donald Trump, President Biden called for “unity” and requested that both sides “lower the temperature.”

The mainstream media has continued to circulate Biden’s language, which is frankly hypocritical, considering “the media ... has participated in ratcheting the temperature up quite a bit over the past few years,” says Stu Burguiere.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), who joins the show, agrees: “Yeah, it's really cute for the media and for people on the left to tell us to take the temperature down when they themselves do quite the opposite of that.”

According to Sen. Lee, if Biden and the media really wanted to take the temperature down, they would “end ... the political lawfare.”

Biden's Message of Unity is a LIE if He Doesn't Do THIS For Trump youtu.be

“[Biden] could call for the criminal charges against his political opponent to be dismissed,” Sen. Lee tells Stu and Glenn Beck. “He can do that directly for the federal charges, for the state charges” by “[calling] upon the governors of New York and Georgia.”

While such a drastic shift is highly unlikely for Biden, whose entire campaign hinges on the demonization of Donald Trump, the temperature at the RNC is higher than ever — but in a good way.

Glenn says the convention has “a sense of joy” that channels “Reagan 1984” and that even Donald Trump “[seems] different.”

Sen. Lee, who’s attending the convention, confirms Glenn’s speculation: “He seems much more somber; he seems shaken but reinvigorated by the support that he's getting ... I think it's impossible for him to have gone through that experience — nearly getting killed — it'd almost be impossible to not feel that something had changed, and perhaps even on kind of a spiritual level ... like he had a mission and a purpose for which he had been preserved.”

“Does it feel like to you that we’ve turned a page and we’re in a different chapter now of this American story?” asks Glenn.

To hear Sen. Lee’s answer, watch the clip above.

