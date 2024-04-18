Is ANOTHER Glenn Beck prediction about to come true?

Nearly two years ago, Glenn Beck issued a warning to his audience: “The federal government [will] use climate change as the national emergency,” which will “give the president the kinds of powers that a president only gets when we are attacked on the homeland and are at war.”

Today, Glenn’s prescience was confirmed.

According to a Daily Caller article published Thursday, “White House officials are weighing whether to declare a national climate emergency several months out from the 2024 election.”

However, this isn’t the first time the Biden administration has threatened to flex its climate change muscles.

“The president’s administration previously considered a similar measure back in 2022 once negotiations over clean energy failed ... Biden also said that he declared a climate emergency in 2023 when he implemented ‘conservative policies,”’ the article reported.

So, when Glenn said that “all of the agencies that are supposed to protect and defend the Constitution” would be “used to protect and defend the agenda against climate change,” it looks like he may be about to be proved right.

While the decision to officially declare a national climate emergency has not yet been made, the pressure to make such a drastic move is higher than ever considering the upcoming election.

The article noted that “such a move could help Biden win over some of the youth vote,” which he desperately needs to beat Trump, whom he’s been trailing in the polls.

According to Aru Shiney-Ajay, the executive director for the Sunshine Movement — an organization that advocates for political action in matters related to climate change — “If Biden wants to win the youth vote, he needs to take forceful action on climate change.”

Only time will tell if Biden decides to finally pull the trigger and declare a national climate emergency. However, considering Glenn tends to be quite clairvoyant on these matters, we won’t be shocked if the official announcement comes.

To hear Glenn’s warning from June of 2022, watch the clip below.

