High school teacher CANCELED for reading ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Former President Joe Biden and the rest of his left-wing comrades may be out of office, but cancel culture is still alive and well — especially in states like Washington.

The case of Matthew Mastronardi, who is a Spanish teacher in Washington state, couldn’t make this clearer. Mastronardi was “canceled” for reading from the book “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Specifically, he quoted a passage that contained the N-word.

“It takes a special person to appreciate context, and that’s really what is necessary to understand this story,” Mastronardi tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“On April 17, I was walking around my classroom, pacing the room, and the students were working on an independent assignment,” Mastronardi continues. “I overheard this conversation between these two girls, and they were talking about the book ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’”

The girls were discussing the book since they’d been assigned to read it in their English class, and Mastronardi overheard them say they were forced to skip over a certain word.

“And I just thought, ‘That’s silly.’ Like, you are told to read these books, and you’re told to skip words, and as a lover of literature myself, I think that undermines the historical context. You distance yourself from what the author intended you to feel,” he explains.

“So I just sort of calmly expressed disagreement, and it started a whole conversation about it,” he continues. “And a girl asked me point blank in front of the class, ‘Well, if you were reading the book, would you say the word?’”

“And I sort of laughed, but I said, ‘Of course, I would read every word if I was reading from the book,’” he says, explaining that’s when another student whipped out his copy and asked him to read it.

That’s when Mastronardi did it, as he wanted to show his students that “you can read books honestly.”

“So I was secretly recorded, and that video made its rounds, and now I’m facing the loss of my job,” he tells Gonzales. “I received a verbal reprimand, saying that I behaved unprofessionally and uncivil with students.”

“I thought that was the end of it, I disagreed with it, but at least I still had my job,” he continues, noting that it's only escalated since.

“Now, I’m facing my final appeal at the school," he says, adding, "Pray for me."

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.