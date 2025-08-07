Mocking the devil: Is the American right starting to understand how to win?

If an MSNBC camera is rolling in Texas, it'll likely be checking its surroundings for BlazeTV host Alex Stein from here on out, after Stein stumbled upon correspondent Ryan Chandler and interrupted his broadcast.

Stein came up from behind Chandler once he spotted the camera, and repeated “MSNBC sucks” until he was led away. Once they thought they were rid of Stein, he reappeared to say the same thing.

And while the left wasn't happy, most people found it hilarious — including BlazeTV host Steve Deace.

“You guys know I’m a big advocate of the old Irish Catholic saying, ‘What the devil hates the most is to be mocked.’ So I love what Alex did there. I’m all in. And especially because he did it without any crudity, profanity, didn’t have to stoop to their level, and just said what, if you look at MSNBC’s ratings, most of the country already thinks,” Deace says.

“What Alex did there can often be a way more effective tactic than even the best multi-level argumentations we could possibly come up with on a show like this. Why? Because if it’s funny, people will let you be vicious in ways that they won’t let you be and they’ll be turned off by if it is logical,” he continues.

“It’s not the environment that I would prefer, but I don’t shape environments. I have to live in the environment in which we are in. If you make people laugh, if it’s funny, they will let you be vicious,” he adds.

One of the biggest reasons Deace believes that what Alex did is a winning strategy is because “that little interruption of MSNBC’s attempt at state-run programming will be seen by way more people” than if it were a group of the best 25 conservative podcasters discussing why MSNBC sucks.

“So that’s an example of ‘Yes, I do think mockery and ridicule of wickedness, evil, and dishonesty, I do think those tactics are biblical,’” Deace says.

“Taking that veneer of invincibility away, taking that fear away, mocking it, making it seem like, ‘You’re not that tough’ ... in many respects, that is what Alex said there,” he adds.

