Missouri man admits to kidnapping pregnant girlfriend at gunpoint to force her to have abortion

42-year-old Kevin L. Smith kidnapped his pregnant girlfriend from her job in St. Charles, Missouri, and drove her to the Planned Parenthood in Fairview Heights at gunpoint, according to prosecutors.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping and was sentenced to over 15 years in prison. He will also be under supervised release for three years after serving his sentence.

The man threatened to shoot his girlfriend in the head in order to intimidate her during the kidnapping in Dec. 2022.

The woman was able to text her family and let them know she had been kidnapped. One of her relatives was tracking her cell phone and drove to the parking lot of the Planned Parenthood location, when police arrived. Smith tried to drive away when police arrived, and the victim told police where he had thrown his loaded handgun from the vehicle.

Smith repeatedly harassed her and threatened her from jail after he was arrested. He faced higher sentencing penalties due to the threats made after his arrest.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser released a statement blaming Democrat policies for the incident.

"The abortion industry led by Planned Parenthood is an abuser’s best friend. Over and over we see pimps, traffickers and angry partners make Planned Parenthood their destination because they know they’ll be aided and abetted with no questions asked, and we see this brutal industry fight tooth and nail against parental consent protections for minors," said Dannenfelser in part.

"Democrats are making this epidemic exponentially worse by eliminating safeguards on dangerous abortion drugs, like in-person doctor visits that afford the only chance to screen for coercion face to face, flooding the mail with deadly drugs bought and sold anonymously over the web — even sold like street drugs now," she added.

"Democrats’ contempt for the rule of law is undermining states’ sovereign right to protect mothers and children all across the country," Dannenfelser concluded. "It is important to continue keeping taxpayer dollars out of the coffers of Big Abortion. But we also need national protections, and the FDA must act immediately to get abortion drugs out of the mail."

"Kevin Smith kidnapped his girlfriend at gunpoint and drove her across state lines against her will in an attempt to make her obtain an abortion. His actions were those of a dangerous and manipulative individual," said Steve Johnson, chief of the Fairview Heights Police Department.

"Our investigators worked tirelessly to bring the facts forward, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office ensured Smith was held accountable in federal court," he added. "This sentencing sends a clear message that acts of violence will not be tolerated in our community."

