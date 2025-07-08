Obama judge blocks funding cuts to Planned Parenthood in Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against funding cuts for Planned Parenthood that were included in the "big, beautiful bill" endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood argued in the lawsuit against the Trump administration that the cuts could have led to the shuttering of 200 abortion clinics across the country.

'Planned Parenthood’s desperation is showing as they run to the courts again to fix a crisis of their own making.'

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani for Massachusetts granted the request on Monday, only three days after Trump signed the bill on the Fourth of July.

The bill had initially shut down funding for Planned Parenthood for 10 years before the Senate parliamentarian changed the bill in order to follow the rules of the Senate. The change cut funding for only one year.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America CEO Alexis McGill Johnson claimed that the bill would lead to cuts in availability for other health care for women as well.

“This case is about making sure that patients who use Medicaid as their insurance to get birth control, cancer screenings, and STI testing and treatment can continue to do so at their local Planned Parenthood health center, and we will make that clear in court,” she wrote in a statement.

Pro-life activists decried the lawsuit after it was filed.

“Planned Parenthood’s desperation is showing as they run to the courts again to fix a crisis of their own making,” said Katie Daniel of Susan B. Anthony’s Pro-Life America.

Lila Rose of Live Action called the order "unjust judicial activism that should be immediately overruled by higher courts."

Critics of Trump's funding bill say it will drastically add to the federal debt without significant cuts to spending. Proponents have applauded the president for preserving tax cuts to boost the economy.

Talwani had been nominated to the court in 2013 by former President Barack Obama.



