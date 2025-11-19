Chicago community outraged over viral video of mom and kids getting jumped by grade-school children

Residents of a Chicago suburb are calling for action after a viral video on social media showed a mother and her two children getting attacked by a gang of schoolchildren.

33-year-old Corshawnda Hatter was walking with her son and daughter on South Bensley Avenue in the South Deering neighborhood on Monday at about 3 p.m. when they were attacked. They were walking home from Orville Bright Elementary School at the time.

'It’s been an ongoing thing in this community, and the parents don’t take accountability for anything their kids do.'

The video shows the children laughing and mocking the mother and children before cornering them against a chain-link fence. Hatter tries to protect her children before the attackers begin punching her and drag her to the ground, where she is kicked and beaten.

The video lasts about two minutes.

Hatter and her son were treated at a hospital for injuries sustained in the attack.

On Tuesday, dozens of people showed up at the school demanding accountability and calling for students to be expelled. Hatter described what happened to her at the impromptu gathering.

"I asked my kids to come to the next side of the street with me, so they wouldn’t get jumped," she recalled.

"So we kept walking. They followed us all the way," she added. "And then they fought my son and hit my son first. … Then they dragged me in the grass and pulled my little baby’s hair out."

She said she had a meeting with school officials about the incident.

Others told WGN-TV that the students had been terrorizing the neighborhood but that parents were to blame.

"It’s been an ongoing thing in this community, and the parents don’t take accountability for anything their kids do," said one parent. "If my kids were being messy, I’m going to come out here and let it be known. I’m going to shut it down."

Chicago Public Schools released a statement offering few details.

"We are horrified by the attack on this family, and we are working collaboratively with city departments and agencies to provide support to the victims of the attack. CPS is coordinating closely with the Mayor’s Office, CPD, CHA, and other city departments to provide additional support to the family," read the statement in part. "School administrators, teachers, and support staff work with students to create an open environment where conflicts and grievances can be addressed."

RELATED: Connecticut police investigate allegedly racially motivated beating of high school student after brutal video goes viral

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson reacted on social media and called the attack "unacceptable" in a long statement saying he was deeply disturbed by the incident.

Hatter said outside the school that her son had been previously bullied by students.

"I’m trying to get justice for my son," she said.

"And you deserve it!" a supporter responded.

CPD said no arrests had been made but that the department had increased the police presence at the school — for the rest of the week.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!