Connecticut police investigate allegedly racially motivated beating of high school student after brutal video goes viral

A brutal video of an allegedly racially motivated beating of a high school student is being investigated by Connecticut police.

The video shows a large group of people laughing and recording as two assailants beat a girl reported to be a student at Greenwich High School.

Greenwich police said that they were called to Byram Park on Tuesday evening at about 8:25 p.m. "on a report of a large group of juveniles and young adults who had gathered after hours."

An injured girl was discovered after police dispersed the crowd, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Police said she was the victim of an assault.

When they learned that a video of the assault had been reportedly published to social media, police called in detectives from the Community Impact Section to help identify the suspects involved.

Video of the brutal incident was posted by the popular Libs of TikTok account, where it garnered more than 3.1 million views in just several hours.

A description on the video read simply, "she said the n word got hopped."

School officials had previously noted incidents at Greenwich High School where students were assaulted and videos were posted to social media.

"The Greenwich Police Department has confirmed for us that a small group of students have initiated multiple fights at GHS and in town, not a large 'gang' as some have reported on social media," read a letter to parents from Superintendent of Greenwich Public Schools Dr. Toni Jones in November. "The GPD takes these matters seriously and will not hesitate to file criminal charges against students when appropriate."

Police had responded by increasing their presence in the area.

"Extra patrols have been scheduled after school hours in areas where juveniles have been known to gather, our school resource officers have proven very effective at identifying potential issues that could arise between students, and our community impact section has been very proactive at monitoring social media for large gatherings," read a statement to Patch from the Greenwich Police.

Byram Park is only about four miles away from Greenwich High School.

Anyone with information about the latest assault is encouraged to contact Detective John King at 203-622-8052.

