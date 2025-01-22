Is this the REAL reason Trump’s inauguration was moved indoors?

President Donald Trump’s second inauguration ceremony was the first to be held inside since Ronald Reagan’s 1985 inauguration and was allegedly moved indoors due to cold weather. However, Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” isn’t buying it.

“I don’t want to say who told me this, I will just say, it came from Cabinet level, but I got word last night that it’s not only the threats that they have internationally but also the fact that the Secret Service appeared to be wildly unprepared to secure the president,” Glenn tells former Department of Defense intelligence analyst and security expert Jason Buttrill.

Glenn believes this is what made the incoming Trump administration say, “‘Enough is enough, we’re moving it inside.’”

“The Biden administration has known for four years that there was a credible Iranian threat. And it seemed like they refused to do anything to beef up his security once the president declared he was running. And once he was running away in the polls, it seemed like they were just, I don’t know what they were doing, but we’ve known about this threat for a long time,” Buttrill agrees.

“They have said they wanted to do something ever since the Trump administration took out Qasem Soleimani of the IRGC,” Buttrill continues. “This is known. This does not surprise me that Trump as he’s coming in, his people are saying, ‘Guys, he’s been a target twice now for assassination. Can we for once take this seriously?’”

While the inauguration went smoothly, as Glenn says, Trump “likes to project strength without fear.”

“And I know because he told me what was going through his mind when he was shot, or shot at and shot and hit,” Glenn explains. “When he went down on the stage, all he could think of was, ‘This is pathetic, get up. You’re not afraid; you’re not somebody who cowers. Get up.’”

