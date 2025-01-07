5 lies about January 6 EXPOSED

It’s been four years and a day since the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots transpired. Democrats and the legacy media have used the event to label Trump and his supporters as violent and anti-democratic, to convince the nation that Trump intentionally incited an insurrection to overturn the election results, and to rewrite history by claiming that it was “the darkest day” America has ever seen.

This narrative resulted in prison sentences for hundreds of Americans, many of whom were nonviolent attendees.

However, as time has gone on, the narrative surrounding January 6 has been unraveling as more information has come to light.

The truth is — nearly everything we’ve been told about January 6 is a lie.

Glenn Beck exposes all the facets of the J6 narrative as the egregious fabrications they are.

These “bombshells” of information that disprove the J6 narrative are what should formulate the true “message of January 6,” says Glenn.

What’s the message then?

That what really happened on January 6 reveals “the truth about our government, its accountability, and the lengths that it will go to preserve its version of a story even when it is all a lie,” says Glenn.

1. Pipe bomb lies

In the afternoon of January 6, 2021, Americans were warned that two pipe bombs capable of causing “catastrophic harm” were found near the RNC and DNC headquarters.

Why then was Vice President-elect Kamala Harris rushed to the DNC? And why did the Secret Service delete all of the records related to Harris’ whereabouts?

“Now we know the investigation into these bombs was woefully insufficient. ... Surveillance footage was ignored, cameras were turned off just hours before the pipe bomb was laid, cell phone data in both places, we were told, was corrupted,” Glenn explains. The truth is, “The only thing that was corrupted was our own government and FBI.”

Bombshell reports have since revealed that “the data was not corrupted according to the cell phone companies; they were never asked to turn over the information to the FBI. ... Critical leads went unpursued,” and because of this, “Four years later, questions about the bomber's identity still remain unanswered,” says Glenn.

Why the lack of investigation into a critical incident that could have killed the vice president-elect and destroyed the republic?

“What if the pipe bombs were nothing more than a convenient distraction, a justification to escalate security measures and cast a broader shadow over what they hoped would unfold that day?” asks Glenn, adding that “it is our duty as citizens” to ask these questions “because we now know our government lied.”

2. FBI informants

We also know as a fact now that 26 FBI informants were on the Capitol grounds that day but didn’t actually enter the building.

“What were they doing there? Were they infiltrating the crowd? Were they guiding its behavior? Were they acting as provocators?” asks Glenn, adding that “the presence [of these 26 informants] raises troubling concerns about how much of January 6 was actually organic and how much was orchestrated.”

3. Pelosi and media squashed Trump’s authorization of National Guard

It has now been verified as fact that two days prior to January 6, Donald Trump indeed “authorized the deployment of the National Guard, citing concerns over potential unrest at the Capitol on January 6.”

However, his concerns went ignored.

“His offer was rebuffed by Nancy Pelosi and the Capitol police,” says Glenn, asking, “Who in the chain of command chose to disregard this presidential directive?”

Then the mainstream media ignored Trump’s offers to deploy the National Guard and instead blasted out the narrative that he “wanted the chaos.”

“This glaring emission from mainstream narrative exposes just how much the January 6 story has been manipulated to fit a preconceived conclusion,” says Glenn.

4. Death of Ashli Babbitt

Ashli Babbitt, “a decorated Air Force veteran ... was shot and killed on live TV by a Capitol police officer while attempting to climb through a broken window.”

And yet, “Her death was ruled justified almost immediately.”

However, bombshell reporting has since revealed that the officer who killed her, who’s long been shielded from scrutiny and hailed as a hero, actually “violated multiple procedural rules” and “is now under investigation for misconduct so severe it could lead to criminal charges,” says Glenn. “[Ashli’s] story was buried under a mountain of political narratives.”

5. Tech allies offer up data to weaponized justice system

Glenn reveals how our corrupt justice system utilized its “allies in social media” and “high-tech global corporations” to obtain “location data” on individuals who were simply in Washington, D.C., on January 6 and use it for political persecution.

“January 6 wasn't about Trump supporters or Democrats in the media. It was about a system that thrives on division and chaos — a system that uses fear to control us,” he explains, asking, “If federal agencies can lie, manipulate, and withhold the truth about January 6, what are they not capable of doing?”

To hear more of Glenn’s analysis, watch the clip above.

