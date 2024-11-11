JD Vance as VP AND Senate majority leader simultaneously? Charlie Kirk says it just might work

Now that Republicans have officially taken control of the Senate, the question is: Who will the party select as the next Senate majority leader?

Founder of Turning Point USA Charlie Kirk told Glenn Beck who he thinks might be perfect for the job: Vice President-elect JD Vance.

“John Adams presided over the U.S. Senate as Senate majority leader 200 years ago as vice president of the United States. I think JD Vance should be president of the Senate and become Senate majority leader,” Kirk declared.

“I am in love with that,” Glenn said, adding that JD would “be fantastic” in that role.

“Senator Mike Lee came up with this. This is a 1 a.m. phone call from Senator Mike Lee last night, and he had me at hello,” said Kirk.

“Now, mind you, JD would have to really want it in the sense that it would be a ton of monotonous. You have to sit in the chair and listen to procedure stuff, and he’d have to go to the Senate lunches. However, he would basically be able to be the president of the Senate and set the entire tone of legislative agenda,” he added.

If Vance were open to the role, Kirk says he would likely be “[handed] the Senate leadership funds” and he “would get to determine who’s on committees.”

“There’s a lot of power in that,” he told Glenn. “This would completely change the game in Washington.”

Even though the Constitution names the vice president of the United States as the president of the Senate, “this power has never been exercised, tried, or tested.” Could that change now that Donald Trump is returning to the White House?

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

