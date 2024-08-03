The REAL reason Democrats think JD Vance is ‘weird’

While phrases like “Keep Austin weird” indicate a certain level of “cool” to the left, Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance, has been ascribed a similar phrase for a totally different reason.

And Glenn Beck knows why.

“JD Vance is from a red state: weirdness number one. JD Vance grew up in white poverty: weirdness number two,” Glenn explains. “He didn’t have white privilege: weirdness number three. And he never gave up or listened to the naysayers: weirdness number four.”

While those on the left often look for handouts over hard work, Vance is the opposite.

“Nobody’s holding you back except you and your choices. That’s one of the biggest things that’s weird about JD Vance because either they totally believe it or they know they’re running an evil scam on people all over the world,” Glenn says.

The reason why this is such an important piece of the “JD Vance is weird” momentum, is because a left-wing government wants you to rely on it. It doesn’t want you to believe the future is in your hands.

“Who says that except an abusive partner?” Glenn asks.

And Vance doesn’t just not rely on the government for handouts, but he’s created his own world. He’s an entrepreneur — and nothing’s weirder to the left than people with the intellectual and emotional fortitude to build their own reality.

“Those are the people with real drive, and they’re different than people that just want a 9 to 5 job, and there’s nothing wrong with either of them,” Glenn says, though he notes that those who don’t believe they have it in them to be like Vance want to take from his wallet.

“Those are the people that the left relates to and counts on because they can use greed and envy to have you look at an entrepreneur, somebody with drive. ‘Look man, I don’t have the drive to do what Elon Musk does, I don’t have the brains to do it either,’” Glenn says. “‘I think I should take some money from Elon Musk.’”

“They think JD Vance is weird because they can’t relate to him on anything. His white poverty instead of his white privilege, his red state over their blue state, his getting back up again over and over again and rejecting the idea ‘stay down, you need the government, reach out for a handout,’” Glenn continues, adding, “They can’t understand that.”

