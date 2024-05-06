Did the CIA assassinate JFK? Robert F. Kennedy Jr. drops explosive details

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was just a child when his uncle John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

When he returned home after hearing the news, his father was walking with the head of the CIA at the time, John McCone. McCone was a friend of his father and spent a lot of time at their house, swimming in their pool after work.

“I didn’t know what he said at the time, but it’s been reported since that my father said, ‘Did your people do this?’” RFK Jr. tells Glenn Beck.

“His first suspicion was the Miami Cubans who were affiliated with the CIA and who were very hostile to Jack and my dad, because they believed that my uncle should have invaded the Bay of Pigs,” RFK Jr. explains, adding, “They felt he was a traitor.”

According to RFK Jr., his uncle was supposed to meet with Fidel Castro in Cuba the same day he was killed.

“He knew there was tremendous hostility toward him in the Cuban community,” he explains, “and that a lot of those people had been working with the CIA on the assassination programs against Castro.”

“Is there a way to bring the CIA, NSA, NSC, all of it, under control?” Glenn asks.

RFK Jr. says that there is and has been a way, and it was revealed in documents kept secret by the CIA.

“Last year, one of the documents that was released was a memo from Arthur Schlesinger to my uncle that summarized my uncle’s plans for reorganizing the CIA, for how to end this kind of rogue operation,” he tells Glenn.

And when his father was asked what to do about the CIA by reporter Pete Hamill, his father reflected a similar plan.

“My father essentially paraphrased what this earlier memo said, which is that he was going to separate the plans division, which is the dirty tricks division from the espionage division,” RFK Jr. explains, noting that the CIA was founded for espionage, not dirty tricks.

However, Alan Dulles had changed the function of the CIA to allow more malevolent tasks, like overthrowing governments, fixing elections, and bribing public officials.

“My father saw that that was catastrophic, and that the espionage division was enabling the plans division to do all this stuff and making sure they were never held accountable,” he says.

