Glenn Beck thinks Donald Trump will win but ONLY if Americans do THIS

Glenn Beck spent last weekend with Tucker Carlson. Among the many subjects the friends discussed was the question that’s plaguing all of our minds: Who is going to win the election — Donald Trump or Kamala Harris?

Glenn thinks that the majority of Americans have had enough of the Biden-Harris administration’s policies. People are sick of being financially spread thin due to inflation, sick of their cities being overrun with crime and homelessness, sick of their tax dollars funding illegal immigrants, and the list goes on.

But despite Americans being fed up with radical leftist policies, Kamala Harris — the most radically left candidate to date — could still win the presidency if people don’t show up at the polls come November.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

“Things could change for the better that fast,” says Glenn, snapping his fingers. “But we have to get out and vote.”

Glenn points to recently released polling analyses from American statistician Nate Silver that suggested that Donald Trump has a 64% chance of beating Harris.

“Tucker said he's seen some polls from both sides, and he said Kamala is starting to crater,” he adds.

Perhaps her backsliding is due to more incidents of masses of illegal immigrants overwhelming cities — the most recent example being in Springfield Ohio, where an estimated 15,000 Haitian migrants have engulfed the city, allegedly committing crimes such as eating people’s pets.

Glenn plays a clip of one Springfield resident begging city council to do something.

“It is so unsafe in my neighborhood. ... I have the homeless that were trying to camp out, and I have made concessions with them, and I try to help them the best I can to keep them from trying to squat on my property, but it is so unsafe. I have men that cannot speak English in my front yard screaming at me, throwing mattresses in my front yard, throwing trash in my front yard, and I can't — look at me, I weigh 95 pounds — I couldn't defend myself if I had to,” she lamented.

“I don't understand what you expect of us as citizens. I mean, I understand they're here under temporary protected status and you're protecting them, and I understand that our city services are overwhelmed and understaffed, but who's protecting us? If we're protecting them, who's protecting me? I want out of this town,” she concluded.

Glenn is moved by the woman’s words, but he also notices something telling: These words are coming from someone who is clearly not against protecting illegal immigrants and sees herself “as a servant of the government,” which shows just how severe the problem has become.

“If you're a right-thinking American, you understand you're not here to serve them. The leaders in our communities are put there to serve us — to protect and defend us,” says Glenn.

What’s happening in Ohio is just one example though. Countless other incidents of left-wing policies failing permeate the nation.

“You're going to see people do one of two things,” says Glenn. “Stay at home because they can't vote for Trump but they can't vote for this anymore, or two, they're going to go out and vote for Trump.”

Let’s hope for the latter.

To hear more of Glenn’s commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.