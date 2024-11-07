'No self-reflection at all': How liberals will deal with Kamala’s massive loss

The Kamala Harris campaign spent half a billion dollars just on its abortion messaging — but it wasn’t enough to sway the American people to vote for another four years of Bidenomics.

“Enough people woke up, enough people saw that and stood up and were willing to be called Nazis and everything else, and they just didn’t care. And I think that was a miracle, and God was gracious yesterday,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” says.

Although the votes are still being counted, even CNN has Trump at 276 electoral votes.

“It’s over,” Pat Gray says, happily.

“It’s historic because you get your butt kicked this badly, you destroy your credibility this much, and I can guarantee you, there won’t be any self-reflection at all,” Glenn adds.

“I disagree with that, actually, I think there will be a reflection from the media, and they will decide if they had only called him ‘Hitler’ one more time, they would have won,” Stu Burguiere jokes, adding, “If they would have said ‘fascist’ a few more times."

And so far, the Democrats have shown they’re really not considering they could have done anything wrong.

One MSNBC contributor told the audience that “future historians are going to look back on this day and say, ‘This is the day that America made a choice between freedom and democracy on one side, and authoritarianism and dictatorship on the other.”

“We voted for freedom and democracy and the Republic, so congratulations America,” Glenn responds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.