The REAL reason Kamala went full RAGE in disastrous interview on Fox News

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Fox News host Bret Baier — and it did not go well for her.

However, Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” believes she did the interview for a very specific reason — which was just to speak to her voters, not change any minds.

“He has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him. This is a democracy, and in a democracy, the president of the United States in the United States of America should be willing to be able to handle criticism without saying he’d lock people up for doing it, and this is what is at stake,” Kamala said to Baier.

“She needed to shore up her own people, and her own people believe that Donald Trump is a threat. And they needed to show she’s tough as nails, she knows, and she’s not afraid of anybody, and this is a democracy,” Glenn mocks.

“This is the most angry she got, and it really came out of nowhere,” he continues. “This was the moment she was looking for. It didn’t matter what the question was, that’s why she kept making it about Donald Trump. She kept going to Donald Trump, and it wouldn’t fit anywhere. It fit right here.”

“That’s the clip that’s going to be seen by progressives and those on the left,” he adds.

Stu Burguiere is in full agreement, telling Glenn that he believes it was “a scripted takedown in her mind of Trump.”

“It hearkens back to the approach of Biden, which was standing in front of the ‘Revenge of the Sith’ wall and yelling about how bad [Trump] is about democracy,” Stu adds.

The reason this is so important is Kamala’s strongest voter base is in those who simply hate Donald Trump.

“She has to have that rage that they spent eight years, 12 years on,” Glenn says. “They’ve spent all this time and money and energy building up that rage. They need to kindle that rage here in the last few weeks.”

