Mark Zuckerberg admits the TRUTH about government censorship — what now?

Americans were gaslit for years as they were told that information that was clearly being censored on social media was not being censored.

Now, in a letter to Congress, Mark Zuckerberg has admitted to caving to government pressure and shadow-banning certain viewpoints and accounts.

“In 2021, senior officials from the Biden Administration, including the White House, repeatedly pressured our teams for months to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire, and expressed a lot of frustration with our teams when we didn’t agree,” Zuckerberg wrote in the letter.

“Ultimately, it was our decision whether or not to take content down, and we own our decisions, including COVID-19-related changes we made to our enforcement in the wake of this pressure. I believe the government pressure was wrong, and I regret that we were not more outspoken about it,” he continued.

Zuckerberg went on to explain a warning the company received from the FBI regarding a potential Russian disinformation operation that involved the Biden family and Burisma in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

When the New York Post reported on corruption allegations involving the then-Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, the story was temporarily demoted while waiting for a fact-check.

“It’s since been made clear that the reporting was not Russian disinformation, and in retrospect, we shouldn’t have demoted the story,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Glenn Beck is not exactly impressed by Zuckerberg’s admission.

“Well, Mark, that’s big of you,” Glenn says sarcastically. “Thank you, thank you very much. I appreciate that. I just would like to ask if I can get, you know, unbanned now. You know, can you not shadow-ban me now?”

