Will Trump's Cabinet expose the Obama CIA’s BIGGEST secrets?

Trump’s Cabinet Senate confirmation hearings have undoubtedly raised questions as to why detractors are so fearful of exposing government corruption — but one Trump pick took it a step further.

During her Senate confirmation hearing to become director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard mentioned an Obama-era CIA program called “Timber Sycamore.” The program gave weapons and training to Al Qaeda-affiliated groups with the goal of toppling the Assad regime in Syria.

However, the American people and many soldiers fighting in the Middle East were kept in the dark — and Gabbard was not happy about it.

“Senator, as someone who enlisted in the military specifically because of Al Qaeda’s terrorist attack on 9/11, and committing myself and my life to doing what I could to defeat these terrorists, it was shocking and a betrayal to me, and every person who was killed on 9/11, their families, and my brothers and sisters in uniform, when as a member of Congress, I learned about President Obama’s dual programs that he had begun really to overthrow the regime of Syria,” Gabbard said in her hearing.

Gabbard explained that this resulted in “yet another regime-change war in the Middle East” and noted that the DOD Train and Equip program began under President Obama, which “ultimately resulted in over half a billion dollars being used to train who they called moderate rebels, but were actually fighters working with and aligned with Al Qaeda’s affiliate on the ground in Syria.”

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” isn’t too pleased either.

“Most Americans have never heard about Obama’s Timber Sycamore. It’s possibly the largest gun-running and training operation our little spy agencies have ever pulled off,” Glenn says, asking, “How many people died in Syria as a result of this? How many people died all over the Middle East? How many terrorists received weapons and training from our government? Al Qaeda?”

“What is it we are going to learn over the next few months? What is it we are going to see exposed?” Glenn asks.

