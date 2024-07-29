Obamas finally endorse Kamala Harris, and we have a question: 'WHAT did that cost her?'

When Biden finally dropped out of the race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, the Obamas – some of the most powerful people in the Democratic party – did not initially follow suit, leading people to speculate that maybe Michelle would run.

However, that conjecture has been put to rest, as the Obamas have now endorsed Harris.

Glenn Beck plays the footage of Harris getting the phone call from Barack and Michelle announcing their official endorsement, which is included in one of her campaign ads.

Did Kamala Harris make a SECRET DEAL with Obama to get the Nomination? www.youtube.com

“It doesn’t ring true to me,” says Glenn, wondering what it “cost her” to get the stamp of approval from Obamas – a very “transactional couple.”

“Not nothing; I think we can be certain of that,” says Stu Burguiere.

“Here’s my guess,” says Glenn. “One of the pieces that it cost was Mark Kelly. Barack and Michelle want Mark Kelly; they do not want Kamala Harris. That's why he hadn't endorsed, and he was hoping that this would all go away after Joe Biden endorsed Kamala. I think Joe Biden [endorsed her] as a slap across Michelle and Barack's face.”

“I don't think [Biden] likes [the Obamas] at all, and I don't think they like him,” he continues. “[Biden] issued that letter and then he came out and said, ‘Oh by the way, I also endorse Kamala.”’

According to Glenn, however, “if [the Obamas] have a chance to turn on [Kamala] and do a coup on her, they will.”

“Why do you think Mark Kelly was such a big favorite of the Obama family?” asks Stu.

"Mark Kelly is the Pacifica," and "[Harris] is the Ferrari," is Glenn's answer.

To hear his explanation of this metaphor, watch the clip above.

