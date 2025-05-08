Will the conclave elect a RADICAL pope to follow Francis?

After Pope Francis’ passing, the conclave to elect the Catholic Church’s next pope is now underway. This begs the question, will the next pope be “conservative” and orthodox — or will he follow in Francis’ footsteps and embrace leftist and globalist ideas?

LifeSiteNews co-founder and CEO John-Henry Westen has an idea, and he notes that we will be finding out very soon.

Westen explains that the “word on the street” is that a new pope should be expected by day three of the conclave.

“I don’t know anything about this,” Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” admits, “but it doesn’t look like there’s any real conservative that has a chance of getting in.”

“That’s an interesting question, because in the Church, of course, we don’t talk much about conservative, it’s more about orthodoxy, those who actually follow the Catholic faith and then those who don’t. And on those who do, there are a number,” Westen tells Glenn.

However, many of the cardinals who will be voting in the conclave were appointed by Pope Francis — who also reportedly increased the numbers of cardinals from 120 to 133.

“The rule book, called 'Universi Dominici Gregis' was put out by John Paul II and amended by Benedict,” Westen explains, “It said it should be a limit of 120. The thing is, if you check with a canonist though, the pope has the right to change that.”

“The other thing is this, there’s now 133 cardinals who are voting, 108 were named by Francis. That’s 81% more,” Westen continues. “So if you want to talk about a stacked deck, sure.”

“The only difficulty with that kind of very political calculus is this: Can you find enough guys who sign up to that kind of extreme left-wing, non-Catholic type of deal, and the answer is no. So you’ve got a bunch of cardinals that he named that aren’t going to be following in his footsteps,” he says.

“So what you have is a bunch of guys that really nobody knows, and they’re going to take what’s coming as it comes and have to deal with the aftereffects of the last 12 years, which has been a disaster for the Church from almost anyone’s perspective,” he adds.

