‘Evil minds just find different excuses’: 89-year-old ARRESTED by Biden’s DOJ for peaceful pro-life protest

89-year-old Eva Edl — a survivor of Nazi invasion and a concentration camp — was recently arrested by Biden’s Department of Justice for praying and peacefully protesting outside an abortion clinic.

Edl now faces 10 years in prison for violating the FACE Act.

“What are your thoughts about what has happened to you in the past and what is happening now?” Glenn Beck asks Edl.

“Well, there really is no difference. You know, I’ve heard it said our natural mind can justify anything our evil hearts want to do,” Edl tells Glenn. “During World War II as we all know, the Nazis justified the extermination of Jews and gypsies and Slavs and other people simply by using the phrases that they’re not quite human yet, according to evolutionary theory.”

“Then, at the end of the war, when the communists came in, they decided to just say because you are of an ethnic background of a certain people group, your blood is already evil. So even if you’re a newborn baby, you are evil in itself and you have to be exterminated,” she continues.

While that was their excuse, Edl believes “the main reason for all of it was greed.”

“Right now, why are we exterminating babies? Because we’re selfish. Nothing has changed,” she says. “Evil minds just find different excuses.”

As for the sentence she faces for protesting outside an abortion clinic, Edl tells Glenn that she’s “not afraid.”

“I’m prepared to die in there,” she says. “I believe in the Lord Jesus. I have eternal life in him now, and so why would I be afraid? The main reason I’m doing what I’m doing is simply in obedience to him.”

“When I stand in front of those clinic doors, I’m just buying time for our sidewalk counselors to reach women in a calm and quiet way and touch their hearts,” she explains. “There are many that are just grateful afterwards that we were there and kept them from murdering their own babies.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.