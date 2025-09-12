‘Raw courage’: Megyn Kelly remembers Charlie Kirk

Glenn Beck and Megyn Kelly were holding on to hope that the shooting of Charlie Kirk was not fatal while in the middle of recording an episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

But it was during that episode that they got the horrific news: Their friend was assassinated at just 31 years old.

Days later, the news is no less shocking.

“I still don’t feel like I have my arms around it,” Megyn tells Glenn. “I don’t feel like I’ve totally digested the fact that he’s gone and the way in which he was taken. You know, Charlie truly was such a larger-than-life figure.”

“We say that term, but it was true about him. At 6’5”, he truly seemed larger than most of us. And he was, in his gifts and his tirelessness and just knowing exactly where the seam in every story was. And his raw courage,” she continues.

“You'd look at Charlie and you’d think, ‘Now that’s true courage,’” she adds.

Charlie said what others were afraid to say, and he said it with a kindness that softened even some of the more radical leftists on college campuses.

However, he was also widely misunderstood.

“He took a lot of slings and arrows for it and was demonized for being all the terrible things as opposed to people taking him on and saying, ‘Does he have a point?’” Megyn says.

“Megyn, how do we process this? How do we surface from this?” Glenn interjects.

“I think, as with any loss, we all have to go through the denial and the bargaining, you know, like I’m still refreshing my X account like hoping somehow there’s a reversal, you know, like somehow it was all wrong. Somehow we got it all wrong,” she answers.

“That’s a natural reaction when you’ve had a sudden loss in particular. And anger’s completely appropriate now, too,” she says, adding, “It’s completely appropriate.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.