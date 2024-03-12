RELEASED transcript shows what Biden said that made special counsel Hur question his mental agility

Special counsel Robert Hur just testified before Congress about his investigation into President Biden’s classified documents scandal. Of course, Democrats threw a fit and claimed that Hur was out of line when he included concerns over Biden’s mental agility in his report.

However, before the testimony, the full transcript of Hur’s interview with Biden was released to media outlets. Now we finally know what Biden said that caused Hur to report concerns.

One of the examples that many have cited as proof of Biden’s waning cognitive functioning is that he can’t remember the details of his son Beau’s death, which happened in 2015.

The left, however, has been reporting that Biden does know when his son died, citing the following line from Hur’s transcript: “It was 2015,” which would suggest that the president is indeed cogent.

Turns out they're just cherry-picking.

“Stu, do you care to read the previous lines?” asks Glenn Beck.

“You mean like when he says, ‘Well, this is what — 2017, 2018, in that area? Remember in this time frame, my son is either been deployed or is dying,”’ reads Stu, quoting Biden.

“Then the White House lawyers correct him and say, ‘No, it was 2015,”’ to which Biden replied, “Oh was it 2015 he had died?”

Once the lawyers confirmed that “yes, it was May of 2015,” then Biden responded, “It was 2015.”

“That’s where [Democrats] pick up the transcript,” says Stu.

The transcript also shows that Biden didn’t know when he was vice president.

When Hur questioned him on the storage of classified materials, Biden said, “Well, if it was 2013 — When did I stop being vice president?”

He also said, “My problem was I never knew where any of the documents or boxes were specifically coming from or who packed them, just did I get them delivered to me?... I'm at this stage in 2009. Am I still vice president?”

Of course, Biden was just beginning his role as vice president in 2009.

“He's not saying, was I vice president yet? — which he should know,” says Glenn. “He's asking if he was still the vice president in 2009.”

Despite these obvious (and deeply concerning) lapses in memory, the New York Times still reported that “he was clear headed most of the time” during the interview with Hur.

“First of all, is that the standard that we're looking for the president?” asks Stu.

“Do you get a driver’s license if you’re coherent and clear-minded most of the time?” adds Glenn.

For anyone who’s sane, the answer to both questions is a resounding no.

But Democrats will find ways to argue otherwise.

For example, the left stated, “When Mr. Biden provided a lengthy description of the layout of his house in Delaware, Mr. Hur observed that Mr. Biden appeared to have a photographic understanding and recall of his house.”

“Do you actually get credit for remembering what your house looks like?” asks Stu. “We know he did know [the boxes of classified information] were there, but he didn't know what was in the boxes, so that's not really a photographic memory.”

