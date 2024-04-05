Rep. Thomas Massie has the perfect plan to put food production back in the hands of the people

As our federal government cracks down on food production in ways that will make it harder to grow and purchase food, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) is leading the fight to stop them.

Massie came up with a solution: a simple amendment to the Constitution that will add the “right to grow food and purchase food from the sources that you want,” he tells Glenn Beck.

“Right now, we’ve descended into this corporatocracy where four companies control all the meat, a few cooperatives control all the milk,” Massie says, noting that Amish farmers are now going to jail for refusing to fall in line.

One Amish farmer in particular is being harassed over his milk and beef production. Massie believes his amendment can stop it.

“The right of the people to grow food and to purchase food from the source of their choice shall not be infringed, and Congress shall make no law regulating the production and distribution of food products, which do not move across state lines,” Massie says, reading his amendment.

“It’s a very tight and compact amendment, but it covers a lot of things in there,” he says.

“No, no, I disagree with you,” Glenn jokes. “To purchase food, you can have just a contract with one human adult to another human adult? That’s ridiculous. We need to start mutilating our children without parental consent.”

“I’m sorry, I forgot,” Massie fires back. “The key to good health is always multiple vaccines and mind-controlling drugs.”

To learn more about Massie's proposal, watch the clip below.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.