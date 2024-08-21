Report shows the majority of the groups protesting DNC fall under the definition of 'extremist'

The protests raging outside the DNC in Chicago, Illinois, are apparently so bad that a security wall has been erected around the perimeter of the convention.

A barrier to protect insiders from outsiders? How ironic.

But what’s perhaps even more ironic is that of the 200 groups projected to protest outside the DNC this week, 150 of them qualify as “extremist groups” — and not the kind of “extreme” the left accuses JD Vance of being.

No, these extremist groups in Chicago are identified as such according to the Capital Research Center’s definition — which is “very narrow,” says Glenn Beck.

According to the Capital Research Center, “extremist groups are only designated extremist if they have documented ties or publicly expressed support for terrorism or terrorist groups, ties to or publicly expressed solidarity with hostile foreign governments, and/or support for anarchism, Marxism, or communism.”

With that definition in mind, Glenn reads the shocking report regarding the groups currently in Chicago.

“At least 279 extremist groups are now on the streets as part of this coalition to march on the DNC in Chicago.”



There’s a “separate coalition that is publicly planning disruptions at the convention.”

“Several Chicago-based Islamic groups that are also involved in the efforts but are not officially enlisted in any coalition.”

“Of the 229 groups involved in the anti-DNC efforts, 162 or 71% qualify as an extremist group.”

“At least 147 of the anti-DNC groups have expressed support for or have ties to terrorist groups or terrorist attacks, but a handful of those 147 groups have ties to or publicly support Hamas and/or the terrorist attacks on Israel on October 7.”

“Hamas-allied and Iran-backed Marxist, Leninist terror groups are also on the ground. ... They have strong direct links to a coalition that is openly planning to replicate the violent 1968 Democratic Convention.”

“The majority of the identified extremist groups are linked to or have expressed solidarity with at least one of the nine foreign governments hostile to the United States, including Iran, China, Venezuela, Russia, North Korea, Syria, Cuba, Pakistan, and Nicaragua.”

“The extremist groups also have ties to or express support for 19 foreign terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, the PFLP [Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine], the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Islamic resistance in Iraq, the Lion's Den, the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the Muslim Brotherhood, Jamaat-e-Islami, the Taliban, al-Qaeda, Marxist terrorists from Puerto Rico, Islamist terrorists in Sudan,” among several others.

“The Coalition of March on the DNC’s official statement and website content explicitly supports Hamas and the atrocities committed on October 7.”

“A large portion of the extremist groups have engaged in, endorsed, or attempted to assist acts of violence, property destruction, economic sabotage on the U.S. soil, and are justifiably described as acts of terrorism.”

“The monitoring of the mainstream media coverage of the protest found almost a universal failure to inform readers or watchers about the pro-terrorism stances of the groups and the activists.”

“That’s quite a list,” says Glenn. “This is foreign interference from our greatest enemies, and the Democrats are playing footsie with them.”

To hear the disturbing response of the Harris campaign regarding these extremists, watch the clip above.

