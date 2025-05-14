Shocking new poll: Most Democrats want Elon Musk thrown in jail

Democrats in this day and age aren’t known for their intellectual prowess or masterful grip on logic, which makes it less surprising — and perhaps a little easier to stomach — that a new poll has found 71% of them want to put Elon Musk in jail for what he’s done with President Trump.

“The guy that saved the climate,” Stu Burguiere jokes to Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Program.” “I will say, if you’re looking at this honestly, with the left-wing calculus, it is impossible to disagree with that.”

“He basically took electric cars from nothing, when no one wanted them, no one had them, and built the world’s largest car company out of it. Not to mention what he’s done with SpaceX, which also has a massive climate motivation. Not to mention what he did with — what is it — SolarCity, the solar company,” Stu continues.

“When I say they want to put him in prison, you might say, ‘What's the logical question there?' Seventy-one percent of Democrats want to put him in prison. The logical question is ‘Why?’” Glenn chimes in, adding, “What did he do? What’s the crime?”

Even more insane is that it’s not just that Democrats want to put him in prison.

“It’s actually 71% of Democrats now want to pass a law that puts him into prison. So, just when you thought it was bad, no, no, it’s much, much worse,” Glenn says.

“They want to retroactively put him in prison, not for a crime he committed, but for one they can make him commit,” Stu says, shocked.

“They are for an unidentified, nondescript law that would put him in prison. How far are you going to fall, Democrats, before you realize, ‘I might be on the wrong side’? You now are for coming up with a law where the objective is ‘Put that guy in jail,’” Glenn says, adding, “I think there’s no way to defend that.”

