Sniper with longest confirmed kill claims Trump near-assassination was an 'inside' job, but Glenn and panel have questions

Dallas Alexander is a veteran Canadian special forces sniper who’s worked VIP protection at the highest levels and who happens to hold the world record for the longest-range confirmed sniper kill. According to him, Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had help from the inside.

Today, he joins Glenn Beck to explain his theory.

“You don’t believe that this was just incompetence on the Secret Service's side?” Glenn asks.

“I did that job for a long time — close protection and protecting VIPs, up to and including our prime minister in Canada,” he says. “I’ve seen the videos ... There were too many [policemen and Secret Service agents] to not have the most obvious position covered.”

“Children who play Call of Duty or go to paintball would know that that roof is the most important position and that that building is one of the most important buildings to secure,” he tells Glenn, adding that the notion that the Secret Service was simply incompetent is “impossible.”

“What do you think would’ve happened?” Glenn asks.

“This isn’t me pointing a finger at anyone in particular or a party or an agency, but someone within the ‘inside’ had to have helped with this,” he says. “You can’t walk through layers of security like that and then climb up a ladder to the most obvious shooting position and then take a shot at the former president.”

“There had to be someone that helped with that,” Dallas reiterates.

Glenn then brings up the reports that the shooter was located at “an adjacent property” and “didn’t have to go through security.”

To that, Dallas says that from the footage he saw, the “two most obvious” structures that demanded security were “that building and the water tower in the background,” insinuating that there’s no way that the building where Crooks was stationed was outside what would be considered the danger zone.

“Can you explain from the sniper’s perspective ... upon visual acquisition of an enemy sniper, does the counter sniper have permission to immediately take action and fire, or do they have to go through a long process of verifying and then getting permission?” asks Jason Buttrill, Glenn’s head writer and researcher.

“That very much depends on the department [and] what the [rules of engagement] are,” Dallas explains. “I can’t speak to the Secret Service when they’re working with the police force — I have no idea. I know in the jobs that I have done, if there is a sniper position and I’m a counter sniper ... yeah, you’re shooting. You’re not waiting for someone to give you permission.”

Glenn has several additional questions:

“How easy of a shot was this for a 20-something?”

“How close did we come to losing a president?”

“Have you ever shot and had [your target] dead in your sights and they moved at the very last minute?”

“What are the questions that we should be demanding from our Secret Service?”

To hear Dallas’ answers, watch the clip above.

