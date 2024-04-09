The disturbing truth about Biden’s 'job growth' lie

Joe Biden claims he has created 15 million jobs for Americans while he’s been in office, but Glenn Beck knows that this claim is a complete fabrication.

“He always has this talking point where he says, ‘Oh, I created 15 million jobs,’” Glenn Beck says, noting that the proof he’s lying is laid out perfectly in a Blaze Media article written by Daniel Horowitz.

“His talking point about job creation is the ultimate self indictment,” Horowitz writes. “The Establishment Survey shows 3 million additional people employed since January 2021. This may be due in part because the employer-based survey picks up more illegal aliens than the survey of households.”

“In any event, the reality is Biden has a much worse record on job creation than Donald Trump, and that’s before we delve into the nature of these jobs,” Horowitz continues.

When COVID-19 shut down the world in March 2020, employment cratered. By the time Biden was in office, people were just getting back to work.

“The only fair comparison for Biden to make is to measure the number of employed individuals today compared to February 2020,” Horowitz writes. When the numbers are viewed through this lens, there are 5.5 million new jobs instead of the 15 million Biden touts between January 2021 and February 2024.

That figure of 5.5 million is according to the Establishment survey, which is favored by the Biden administration. The other survey, the Household survey, puts Biden’s job creation at just 2.3 million.

“He didn’t create 15 million new jobs. Nowhere near. Those jobs came back after the COVID situation was over and people went back to work,” Pat Gray says.

