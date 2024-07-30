The mainstream media is ERASING Kamala Harris’ past, but we have our own receipts

The mainstream media briefly broke its lying streak when many news outlets finally began admitting that Joe Biden was cognitively declining following his debate against Donald Trump.

Unfortunately, that little bright spot of truth was short-lived. Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, the media has corrected course and is spreading lie after lie to aid her campaign.

But a peek into the VP’s archives will reveal the truth: “Kamala Harris is an absolute extremist and extraordinarily dangerous.”

Glenn Beck gives several examples:

1. When Harris spoke at the Islamic Center of Southern California, she said, “We must have the courage to object when they use that term ‘radical Islamic terrorism,’ which ignores how Muslims have been the greatest victims of terror. And we must also have the courage to reject that term ‘illegal alien.’”



2. At a United Workers convention, Harris stated, “An undocumented immigrant is not a criminal, and we have to correct course in this conversation.”

3. In a 2018 interview with MSNBC, when asked about signs saying “abolish ICE,” Harris said, “I think there's no question that we've got to critically re-examine ICE and its role and the way that it is being administered and the work it is doing, and we need to probably think about starting from scratch.”

4. During an interview with CNN, Harris boldly stated, “There’s no question I’m in favor of banning fracking. … We have to just acknowledge that the residual impact of fracking is enormous in terms of the impact on the health and safety of community.”

5. Harris tearfully said during an NBC interview, “When I look at the fact that in our country we're looking at somewhere around 600 bills being composed or passed – anti-LGBTQ, a book ban, a policy approach that is ‘don't say gay.’ People that are in fear for their life, people afraid to be.”

6. In a 2020 “Ebro in the Morning” Zoom interview, Harris was asked where she stood on “defund the police.” Her answer was, “Defund the police – the issue behind it is that we need to reimagine how we are creating safety, and when you have many cities that have one-third of their entire city budget focused on policing, we know that is not the smart way and the best way or the right way to achieve safety. For too long the status quo thinking has been you get more safety by putting more cops on the street. Well, that's wrong.”

Glenn speculates that “a lot of this information [about Kamala Harris] is going to be lost” in the coming days, as the media tries to erase her radical past to make her more palatable for voters.

“They’re all in lockstep again,” he says, referring to the mainstream media and the Democratic party, but “we will make sure that you have access to the truth,” he says, promising to find and post everything he can on Harris before it’s deleted.

“She's coming in as this radical, and the press will obscure that and make anybody who says any different into conspiracy theorists.”

