6 ways the media is ABUSIVELY lying to America

The M3ND Project is an organization that provides resources for people who have been trapped in abusive relationships.

Glenn Beck can’t help but notice that much of what the group defines as abuse is actually exactly what the media is putting the American people through. Specifically, that the media can’t stop lying.

“Lying is one of the most common tactics an abuser uses to gain power and control over their victim,” Glenn reads from an article written by the M3ND Project. “Lying confuses the victim’s reality while helping the liar to shrink from their responsibility in the situation, often shifting the blame to the victim.”

According to the M3ND Project, lying increases the victims anxiety levels and causes “their thinking to become clouded.”

There are six different kinds of mentally abusive lies: black lies, white lies, half-truths, broken promises, forgetting, and denial.

Black lies are “bald-faced lies” that the abuser “uses to gain something for themselves at the cost of the one being deceived.”

White lies are smaller and described as “seeming dismissive obstructions of reality that are harder to disprove.” Because white lies are harder to catch, “They carry greater power to manipulate others.”

“Hard to know if that was an abuse site that you were reading from or an internal Democratic campaign strategy memo,” Stu tells Glenn, after Glenn finished reading the rest of the abusive lies: half-truths, broken promises, forgetting, and denial.

“Politicians have always lied, told half-truths, etcetera, etcetera,” Glenn says. “The difference here now is it’s not just a politician. It’s the entire system around that politician.”

The difference has been made much clearer after Donald Trump began his run for president nearly a decade ago.

“The media, I think in the Trump era in particular, has taken the mask off and said, ‘We no longer can be this subtle force leaning on the scale a little bit to push voters toward the thing we want,’” Stu says.

“It’s so in our faces, and yet, a good chunk of the American people don’t see it because they don’t want to see it,” he adds.