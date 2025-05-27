The REAL reason Democrats praise criminals

The brutal murder of Israeli Embassy diplomats Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim by a Marxist Hamas-supporter is the latest example of the culmination of academia-spawned progressivism and the left’s tendency to condone violence if the ends justify the means, says Glenn Beck.

Too long have leftists, many of whom are in our government, directly and indirectly applauded criminality. Some of them have even engaged in it themselves. Two judges were recently arrested and charged with allegedly helping illegal immigrants evade the law. The party as a whole is currently fighting tooth and nail to prevent the deportations of illegal immigrants — even the ones with ghastly criminal records.

Earlier this month, three New Jersey representatives and Newark mayor Ras Baraka stormed a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. Baraka was arrested and charged with trespassing, and Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-N.J.) was charged with two counts of assaulting, resisting, and impeding law enforcement.

Back in December, leftists across the country praised Luigi Mangione as a hero for murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Several Democrat lawmakers used his death to advocate for universal health care, suggesting that Thompson’s murder was the result of understandable public outrage over systemic issues in the health care system.

Tesla dealerships and vehicles have gone up in flames. Pregnancy centers and pro-life groups across the country have been ruthlessly attacked. Left-wing riots continue to rage in every major city. Donald Trump was nearly assassinated twice.

Nobody can deny at this point that the left is the party of violence.

But “why would the Democrats be going this way? Why would they be standing up for murderers?” asks Glenn.

After Kamala Harris’ loss, you’d think the party would be trying to get back in the good graces of the American people. Condoning criminality certainly won’t help with that endeavor.

But what if regaining popularity is not the end goal?

“That may not be the plan,” says Glenn. “Revolution and direct action stuff — that's what they're trained to do; it's the highest calling of the left. This isn't about politics; this is about a Marxist worldview that has been baked into the minds of several generations of Americans through our university classrooms.”

“The classroom is where you train students to see everything through [the oppressor vs. the oppressed] lens,” says Glenn, pointing to Paulo Freire’s 1968 book “Pedagogy of the Oppressed,” which outlines his ideology that classrooms are “battlegrounds for social action” rather than academic learning centers.

“[Freire’s] critical pedagogy is still the dominant theory in teacher education programs today,” which is why universities are “churning out radicals,” he explains.

This oppressor vs. oppressed framework has become “the new morality,” and that’s what’s really fueling Democrats’ engagement in and tolerance for crime.

Glenn believes that widespread BLM-level riots are being plotted across the country right now.

“It’s coming,” he warns, pointing to Governors Safeguarding Democracy — an anti-Trump coalition of Democratic governors led by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Colorado Governor Jared Polis and guided by Norm Eisen, a former White House ethics official and a key figure in Trump’s first impeachment.

This group, Glenn explains, is actively working to oppose President Trump’s immigration policies through a coordinated strategy outlined in a document called "Firewall for Freedom,” which includes model executive orders for governors to block National Guard deployments they don’t approve and to withhold state resources (i.e., time, money, or facilities) from federal immigration enforcement efforts.

In an April speech, Pritzker called for “mass protests,” “mobilization,” and “disruption.”

“These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace,” he said.

“This is what happens when the system turns out activists instead of thinkers — violence is excused as resistance,” and “governors weaponize their authority to defy the will of the American people,” says Glenn.

“This is a coordinated effort to destabilize America rooted in decades of Marxist indoctrination. That's what's happening in America. That's what's coming.”

To hear more of his commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.