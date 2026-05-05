The REAL story of the Hunter Biden laptop scandal from the reporter who broke the news

Emma Morris was only 27 years old and six months into her employment at the New York Post when she got a call in late September 2020 from former Trump adviser Steve Bannon saying he had a story that would “change her life.”

“He says, ‘I have Hunter Biden’s computer,”’ Morris recounts on “The Glenn Beck Program.”

Initially, Emma was “skeptical of the source,” given that both Bannon and Rudy Giuliani (who was in possession of a copy of the hard drive) were campaigning for President Trump. Despite being a dedicated conservative who likes Trump and “wanted the story to be true,” Emma was committed to true journalism and thus determined not to be blinded by her political views.

“My capacity as an editor is to relay the truth as closely as I can, not to campaign for Trump,” she tells Glenn.

When the New York Post gave her the greenlight to pursue the story, Emma was immediately overwhelmed by the sheer volume of documents she had to sort through just to pinpoint the angle the story would take.

“I called my boss, my editor in chief, Michelle Gotthelf, ... and I was like, ‘I don’t know how to make sense of all of this. It’s too much,’” she recounts.

Gotthelf’s advice was brilliant: “Find me where Joe Biden comes into this.”

“And that was when it clicked,” Emma says.

Her search narrowed in on roughly “10 documents” that involved Joe Biden, which then had to be verified for authenticity given the laptop had been through “a chain of custody.”

“The way that we were able to do that was very simple. ... We had the contact lists in his phone book, which was also on the laptop. ... And we just called them and said, ‘Hey, it’s the New York Post. I’m going to read you something. Can you tell me if it sounds familiar?’” Emma says.

As she began making these calls, one thing became clear: “It wasn’t Hunter, you know, scurrying around the world himself.”

“There was business partners, and some of those partners had either been burned, some of them had gone to jail, some of them had realized that this is too much. Everyone was receptive,” Emma says.

The response to the story the New York Post broke was shocking.

“I expected conservative media to pick it up. ... And that wasn’t what happened at all. As it turned out, the CIA was upset,” Emma says.

“We published at 5 a.m. By like 7 a.m. latest, it was completely blacklisted on Twitter. ... Within two hours, it was classified as child porn internally,” she explains.

It later came out that the FBI had been in possession of the physical laptop since December of 2019 and was actively preparing Twitter executives to treat any breaking story about Hunter Biden as Russian disinformation.

To hear more of Emma’s insider scoop, watch the video above.

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