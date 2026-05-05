4-year-old girl died after grandmother forced her to drink whiskey — her blood alcohol level was shocking

A 57-year-old Louisiana woman was convicted of manslaughter after her 4-year-old granddaughter died from acute alcohol poisoning.

Roxanne Record was arrested by Baton Rouge police after they responded to the residence before 11 a.m. on April 21, 2022, and found China Record unresponsive.

The grandmother told police 'she messed up' and 'ruined everyone's lives.'

The girl was treated by emergency medical personnel but was later declared dead.

Police said the grandmother admitted that she forced the girl to drink the rest of the whiskey in a bottle after discovering that she may have taken a sip. It was reportedly Canadian Mist, an 80 proof whiskey, which translates to 40% alcohol.

She made her drink the alcohol while on her knees in the kitchen hallway as the girl's mother, Kadjha Record, allegedly watched on.

The grandmother told police "she messed up" and "ruined everyone's lives."

An autopsy found that she had a 0.68 blood alcohol level, which is more than eight times the legal limit for an adult driver.

Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings said the grandmother did not have a good relationship with the child.

"China never had that because her grandmother never, ever took to her, never liked her, treated her differently than she treated the other children," Cummings said during opening statements.

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Police reported that the mother gave conflicting accounts of her actions and accused her of failing to stand up to the grandmother or stop the drinking.

Kadjha Record was also arrested and faces trial. The grandmother faces up to 40 years in prison when she's sentenced on Aug. 10.

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