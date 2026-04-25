Teen faces horrific rape and murder charges after 2-year-old foster child dies with suspicious injuries

The horrifying death of a 2-year-old boy in foster care is leading to intense scrutiny of local social workers in California.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said in a press release that the unidentified suspect was 17 years old at the time of the alleged murder of his foster brother, known as "Baby Jaxon."

'Jaxon will never have any way to tell his own story. My office will speak for him and all the lost children as we seek justice.'

Officers of the San Jose Police Department Patrol responded to a report of an unresponsive child at a residence on Otono Court on April 5.

Police found the 2-year-old unresponsive in his crib and immediately transported him to a local hospital in critical condition. When Jaxon was placed on life support, medical personnel reported that the child had suspicious injuries.

After an investigation, detectives said they found evidence that the boy's foster brother had abused and sexually assaulted the child and placed him under arrest.

On April 9, Jaxon died of his injuries, and police began the investigation as a homicide.

Detectives said they discovered that the child had been placed into the foster care of a 40-year-old caregiver with a criminal history in February. She was arrested and booked but was later released.

The district attorney's office said it was seeking to charge the murder suspect as an adult.

In addition to numerous counts of sexual abuse and murder, the suspect was also charged with child assault causing death and assault with a hair tie.

The child's maternal aunt said the child was born premature and likely suffered from fetal alcohol syndrome as well as autism. She also claimed to have raised concerns about the foster family in February.

"Jaxon will never have a chance at life," a statement from District Attorney Jeff Rosen reads. "Jaxon will never have any way to tell his own story. My office will speak for him and all the lost children as we seek justice."

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Critics are now demanding to know how the child was placed in a situation where he died only two months later. Jaxon reportedly was placed into foster care after his mother died and his father was unable to care for him, according to friends.

A union representing social workers of the Santa Clara County Department of Family and Children's Services confirmed that seven workers had been placed on administrative leave after the incident.

"This is a terrible and horrific case," Rosen added.

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