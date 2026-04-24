Survey identifies majors that recent graduates regret the most — the top one is unsurprising

A survey found that college graduates who earned a degree in liberal arts regretted their major the most of all respondents.

The ZipRecruiter study surveyed 1,500 graduates from the class of 2025 and another 1,500 students set to graduate in the spring.

Overall, about 1 in 5 of all grads said they were regretful of their majors.

The report said that many of the regretful liberal arts majors wished they had focused on scientific or quantitative fields instead.

After the liberal arts, recent grads with political science, international relations, or public policy degrees were the next-highest regretful, with about 46.3% ruing their decisions.

About 39.2% of grads with communications, media studies, or public relations majors said they wish they had chosen another focus.

Overall, about 1 in 5 of all grads said they were regretful of their majors.

A separate report from the National Association of Colleges and Employers listed the bachelor's degrees most in demand from their member firms.

That survey found finance was the top major in demand, followed by mechanical engineering, computer science, and accounting. Also in high demand were business administration and management, electrical engineering, and information sciences/systems.

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One of the bright spots for recent grads was for those who sought nursing positions. The ZipRecruiter survey found that almost a third of nursing graduates were able to obtain a job before even graduating.

Nursing majors also had the highest median salary upon graduation, which was $70,000 a year.

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