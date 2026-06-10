ActBlue CEO REFUSES to answer TOUGH questions from Congress about illegal foreign donations

The CEO and president of the Democratic fundraising portal ActBlue repeatedly invoked her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in order to avoid answering tough questions about foreign donations.

At a Committee on House Administration hearing on Wednesday, Regina Wallace-Jones was challenged on whether previous statements she made to Congress were "false and misleading," but she refused to answer and cited her constitutional right.

He went on to ask why ActBlue weakened fraud prevention standards twice in 2024, and Wallace refused to confirm whether that happened.

Republican Rep. Bryan Steil of Wisconsin posted his questioning of Wallace-Jones where he specifically asked about the statements that he said were "false and misleading." He focused on a letter she sent to Congress about the steps ActBlue took to prevent illegal foreign donations.

"Ms. Wallace-Jones, when you signed this letter to me, did you believe that this letter was false and misleading?" Steil asked.

"On the advice of my counsel, I respectfully decline to answer this question pursuant to my Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution," she responded.

"Your letter claimed that passport information is required from donors providing an address outside the United States," Steil continued. "In November 2023 when you wrote that letter, did every ActBlue donation that provided an address outside the United States require passport information?"

"On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer the question pursuant to my Fifth Amendment rights under the Constitution," she replied.

Steil then cited previous testimony where Wallace-Jones stated that ActBlue contacts donors to request passport information if the contribution seems to have originated from a foreign address. And if they cannot contact that person, she claimed they would return the donation.

"Is that correct?" he asked.

She invoked her Fifth Amendment right again.

He went on to ask why ActBlue weakened fraud prevention standards twice in 2024, and Wallace-Jones refused to confirm whether that happened.

Steil posted video of his questioning of Wallace-Jones to social media.

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Wallace-Jones had written a statement published in the Washington Post explaining why she would invoke the Fifth Amendment.

"This is a proceeding designed to build an illegitimate criminal case against us. I cannot and will not let my words be misused in that way," she claimed.

The official account for ActBlue also released a statement about the testimony.

"The House Administration Committee has called our President and CEO, Regina Wallace-Jones, to testify," the statement reads. "Not because ActBlue has done anything wrong, but because we are the backbone of small-dollar Democratic fundraising in America."

Wallace-Jones isn't the only ActBlue official who refused to answer tough questions. In April 2026, two ActBlue employees cited the privilege against self-incrimination a stunning 146 times while testifying about alleged donor fraud.

"Not a single employee offered testimony that could help ensure that American elections are free, fair, and decided by Americans alone," reads a staff report from the House Administration, Oversight, and Judiciary committees.

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